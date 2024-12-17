The Best & Worst Superman Movies, According To IMDb

It's difficult to overstate the impact of Richard Donner's 1978 blockbuster "Superman." Much has been written about how, without Donner's film and Christopher Reeve's Superman, we wouldn't have the modern blockbuster — all of which is true. But beyond the film's effect on Hollywood and the rise of blockbuster filmmaking, "Superman" was a truly special movie for so many other reasons.

Its innovative special effects actually fulfilled the movie's promise to make audiences "believe a man can fly," while Donner's respectful treatment of the source material seemed to transcend the comic book foundations of the film itself, resulting in a work that embodied the very values that Supes himself stood for: hope, justice, truth. "Superman" also proved every naysayer wrong, demonstrating that comic book material could make for successful Hollywood fare.

In the years since that original movie and its three sequels, we've had numerous cinematic iterations of the Man of Steel. After Christopher Reeve hung up the red cape for good, it was Bryan Singer's turn to put his spin on the Man of Steel with 2006's "Superman Returns." The film, which paid perhaps too much of an homage to the Reeve years, has been largely forgotten since its debut, but that's not entirely warranted as it wasn't without its charms and then-newcomer Brandon Routh did an admirable job in the lead role. Then Zack Snyder introduced us to Henry Cavill's Superman, a version of the character who, in the wake of Christopher Nolan's Batman success, was given the good old gritty reboot makeover with 2013's "Man of Steel" and several subsequent entries in the now-defunct DCEU. The general consensus on Cavill's movies was that he was a great Superman who never got a great Superman movie, and it seems the late Richard Donner would agree, with the director harboring some strong opinions on the DCU Superman.

Whether you agree that Reeve remains the quintessential Superman will likely come down to the era in which you grew up and which on-screen version of the character you saw first. Luckily, we now have a truly objective and unbiased way to say for sure which is the best live-action Superman movie ever made. Or, we at least have IMDb...