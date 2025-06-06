10 DC Comic Books You Need To Read Before James Gunn's Superman

Since James Gunn first tweeted a picture of a page from "All-Star Superman," it was clear the series would be one of the pillars upon which the filmmaker would build his own "Superman" story. Written by Grant Morrison and illustrated by Frank Quietly, the late-2000s comic is widely regarded as one of the best "Superman" stories ever written, as well as one of the best DC Comics ever published. Most importantly, however, is that it happens to be Gunn's favorite "Superman" comic personally.

Set apart from the mainline DC Comics continuity at the time, "All-Star Superman" begins with the Man of Steel saving the world from yet another dastardly plot carried out by an openly villainous Lex Luthor. Though he is successful in bringing Luthor to justice and preventing the destruction of the planet, the incident forces him to absorb more energy from our Sun than he ever had before. As a result, for the next 12 months, Superman will wield awesome, unmatched power — then, he will die.

Though Gunn's "Superman" will not be an adaptation of this series, he has said that it served as the biggest inspiration for the film, specifically through its science fiction tone, portrayal of Luthor as an almost magically mad genius, use of monsters and alien creatures, and incorporation of Kal-El's Kryptonian robots. It portrays the titular character in an aspirational, lovable, and relatable light we haven't seen too often in popular media as of late — certainly not in the Zack Snyder iteration of the character, which showcases him in some of his worst moments.

Gunn's "Superman" movie will be all about kindness — echoing Morrison and Quietly's epic about one person trying to do his best to take care of the people around him with the time he has left. Suffice it to say, "All-Star Superman" should be at the top of your "Superman" pre-read list.