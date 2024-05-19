The Worst Things Superman Has Ever Done: Leaving Pregnant Lois Lane, Getting Racist & More

Superman may be colloquially known as "The Big Blue Boy Scout," but sometimes, he can be straight up villainous. Sure, he's saved Metropolis (and the world) more times than any individual can count, however, that doesn't excuse his moments of cruelty and authoritarian-brand of justice.

The most interesting aspect of Superman as a character derives from his immortality on Earth. Short of using Kryptonite, our measly human-made weapons never account for much damage against the Man of Steel. The only thing stopping Clark Kent/Superman from taking over the world or causing serious harm is his sense of righteousness.

While Supes, for the most part, doesn't allow his ego or greed to corrupt him, he's certainly made some questionable decisions across his nearly-90 year history. As we prepare for the cinematic return of Superman with James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy," let's remind ourselves that even our most morally straight hero falters.