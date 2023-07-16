Why Superman: Legacy Features So Many Other Heroes, According To James Gunn

To start off the new phase of DC without that sense of slow-building anticipation might seem counterintuitive compared to what we're used to, but it could actually be a good thing. For one, it satisfies the complaint of plenty of moviegoers who have argued that the strategy of viewing movies as one puzzle piece of dozens has led to some total stinkers over the years — as well as the normalization of the frustrating idea that it doesn't really matter if one movie is bad, because at least it's teeing up another, better one. For another thing, it could help the DC universe remain durable over the years, as building movies in a more standalone fashion means there are fewer chances for a single flop or behind-the-scenes disaster to derail several years' worth of upcoming projects.

Still, if you're worried this movie is set to be a "Guardians of the Galaxy" or "The Suicide Squad"-style ensemble flick, it sounds like that won't be the case. "Superman and Lois are the very clear protagonists," Gunn wrote on Threads. He also noted that the world as "Superman: Legacy" imagines it will already be one in which superheroes are already present. "We're entering a world where superheroes exist and have existed for quite a while," he explained. "They're a part of one side of his world just like Lois and Jimmy are a part of another."