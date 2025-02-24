Why The Previous DC Universe Failed, According To DC Studios Heads James Gunn & Peter Safran

It certainly didn't help that "Justice League" was a colossal failure in 2017, leading Snyder's fans to spend years campaigning for the release of his definitive cut, which WB eventually did in 2021. That only led to further confusion and further splintering of the fanbase. Even DC's successes, such as 2022's "The Batman," didn't help in some ways, with Robert Pattinson being yet another Batman in a new universe disconnected from the DCEU. This is to say nothing of the Arrowverse on The CW. Basically, the DC brand was splintering in several directions.

"This in part is what brought us to DC Studios," Safran added. "Bringing a sense of unity, consistency, cohesion to this universe not only makes sense to us as storytellers, but it really has to be the future of the entire DC brand. People want to see these iconic characters interacting. They want to experience this timeless IP as one. And to us, bringing DC together under a single creative vision has always been the key."

Can DC Studios avoid repeating the mistakes of the DCEU with its new DC Universe? It already has plans to keep everything connected, but it also hopes to make it so each project can stand alone. Speaking to that, Gunn said the following:

"We want to continue to have these stories connected but not completely dependent on each other. Although we are telling a larger story that'll last a little bit of time. And all those actors will, all the primary actors again, will be playing the characters from television to animation and so forth."

That all sounds great, if Safran and Gunn can pull it off. There's already a little confusion regarding the new DCU continuity, given that characters from Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" and its spinoff series "Peacemaker" are part of the reboot. The hope is that it all makes sense as these projects begin to make their way out into the world. Granted, Matt Reeves' "The Batman Part II" does complicate matters a bit, as Gunn and Safran fully intend to cast a new Batman, but we'll have to see how it all shakes out.

"Superman" flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.