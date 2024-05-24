Furiosa Director George Miller Thinks We Can Still Avoid Our Own Mad Max Apocalypse [Exclusive Interview]

When you create a script like "Furiosa" and you hand it over to the actors, is your collaboration with them more about, "We've done so much prep work on the design, and the mythology, and the look of these characters, so let's see you interpret it"? Or is it a collaboration? Do they bring more to it than necessarily just filling a role?

Oh yes. I mean, that's what you hope. It's in the preparation. I guess the best analogy, if you've got a sporting team, so say a basketball team, first of all, the athlete, they have an innate skill: That's their genetics. They basically are training from very early ages and they're really honing those skills. And if they reach the highest level of it, they really, really are kind of very primed in every way. Then they start working in teams, and teamwork in acting is really important. We are much more interested in what characters are doing to each other rather than what one character just does, or one actor just does, if you like.

And it comes to the moment of performance, and all the preparation, all the drilling, all the innate skills, all the work that goes into that, which is a combination of cerebral and just drilling and practice and so on, all of that finally is surrendered and put aside, and they hand it over to the instinctive, intuitive response in the moment of performance. And you don't know what's going to come out because it's not something that's predetermined. I mean, there's basic blocking and stuff like that. When you get it and when you have the camera there in the right position to capture that, that's wonderful. That's what you're trying to do all the time in cinema.

And I must say with Anya and with Chris and the way they work together, and indeed the whole cast, I was so happy because they were kind of working optimally in that way. Prepared well. My job was to make sure that they had everything they needed, that they understood everything, that their circumstance of the shooting was conducive and relaxed enough for them to give it their best. And they did. It was really a wonderful thing for me.