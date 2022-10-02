The Witches Of Eastwick Pulled The Rug Out From Under Susan Sarandon On Day One

Based on the 1984 novel by John Updike, George Miller's 1987 film "The Witches of Eastwick" is an entertainingly odd duck about the overwhelming combined power of divorced and widowed women. In it, Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Susan Sarandon play Alex, Sukie, and Jane, three best friends living in the picturesque and utterly boring upper-crust town of Eastwick, Rhode Island. They frequently gather to chat about boys over a glass of wine. What they don't know is that they are each powerful witches whose abilities can unwittingly manifest at unexpected times. When they idly imagine their ideal boyfriends at one of their hangouts, they accidentally summon the sexy and wicked Daryl Van Horne (Jack Nicholson) who is undoubtedly the Devil. Alex, Sukie, and Jane are charmed by Daryl at first, and he gradually opens them up to using their witch-like powers, but it doesn't take long for the trio to realize that he is legitimately demonic. They eventually summon their collective powers to banish him.

"The Witches of Eastwick" was directed with the usual amount of verve that Miller typically brings to his projects, and the three lead actresses are each at the top of their game, believable as down-to-earth, put-upon humans, but also as badass demi goddesses. Each one embodies their roles well.

That last statement is a compliment aimed particularly at Sarandon, who, as she revealed in a recent video interview with Vanity Fair, wasn't supposed to play Jane. When she signed on to appear in "Eastwick," Sarandon was set to play Alex, the role that went to Cher.