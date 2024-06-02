A Classic Broadcast News Scene Was Inspired By A Real Moment Of Frenzy At NBC

"Broadcast News" premiered at a pivotal time for the news industry: James L. Brooks' 1987 newsroom-set classic was born into a world in which pay cable, the internet, and the 24-hour news cycle were about to change the way the world received information for good. As such, the movie would already feel like a throwback to a simpler time just a few years after its release. Great as it is, it would soon join the ranks of movies and shows about legacy media (a subgenre that includes movies like "All the President's Men" and "Spotlight," plus Aaron Sorkin's already-ridiculous-upon-release "The Newsroom," among others) that portray a writing world that looks nothing like the current freelance-heavy digital landscape.

Brooks was apparently acutely aware of the changing media world even as he made the film. In a retrospective interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2018, the filmmaker recalls being inspired to create one of the movie's most famous scenes when a visit to a real-life newsroom confirmed that it reflected reality. "I was in the NBC local newsroom in Washington one day, and someone was running their tail off," Brooks recalled. "I said, 'Oh, thank God, they still run!'" The staff member (or, more likely, intern or page) booking it through the building inspired a thrilling, funny scene in the movie, in which Joan Cusack's character Blair sprints through an office and hallway to deliver a news tape in time for a broadcast.