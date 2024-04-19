Rebel Moon: Part Two Review: When Peak Zack Snyder Meets Peak Netflix, We All Lose

A new movie just came out from Zack Snyder, the divisive but provocative director who has inspired legions of passionate and loyal fans online, but it hardly feels like anyone outside of the internet knows or even cares much. Perhaps that's the peril of falling into the streaming trap, where name-brand talents receive sky-high budgets for productions that no traditional studio is willing to support ... only to be promptly forgotten once its brief time in Netflix's weekly Top 10 reports comes and goes. Full disclosure: It's downright strange to have been able to see "Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver" in a theater and base this review on that experience, particularly when the vast majority of those reading this will never have the same opportunity. Yet it's stranger still that the film we've received, from a visionary auteur whose battles with corporate overlords during his tenure in the DC world are the stuff of legend, seems to finally give in and embrace the algorithmic futility of it all.

Where the first "Rebel Moon" plays out like a one-note exercise in repetitiveness, "Part Two" is really more like two separate features smashed into one — the first of which is vastly more compelling (and, most intriguingly, completely unlike Snyder's typical go-for-broke M.O.) than the second. Some may be tempted to call this effort an overall improvement since, for all its problems, at least the sequel functions as an actual movie this time around as opposed to an extended series of video game cutscenes. And unlike the drowsy results of the previous would-be "Star Wars" story, this latest space opera provides flickers of hope that Snyder has managed to sneak something unique, restrained, and utterly counterintuitive through the Netflix gatekeepers. Those hopes, unfortunately, are ruthlessly snuffed out once the latter half of the movie arrives and all but pummels viewers into mindless submission — courtesy of a nearly hour-long, dramatically inert action bonanza calling to mind the last act of Snyder's "Man of Steel" or, even worse, the entirety of "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies."

On one end, the quiet and (relatively) character-focused beginning still feeds into "second-screen content," the insidious idea that subscribers can tap out and disengage from a narrative just enough to keep their Netflix app running. On the other extreme, the tsunami of sound and fury taking us to the end credits almost feels designed for viewers to skip ahead and indulge in the shoot-'em-up spectacle our dopamine-starved brains have missed. Here, "Rebel Moon: Part Two" pulls off its most dubious achievement: abiding by the streaming giant's arbitrary mandates (the final, too-tidy runtime of two hours and two minutes is yet another capitulation to the almighty algorithm) while still remaining an experience that only Zack Snyder could unleash.

Neither of these elements, however, makes for a satisfying watch.