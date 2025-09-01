A Steven Spielberg Classic Beat 3 New Releases At The Labor Day Box Office

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite three new Hollywood releases making their way into theaters over the long Labor Day holiday weekend, Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" outshined them all at the box office. Indeed, the blockbuster classic was re-released by Universal Pictures as part of the studio's ongoing celebration of the movie's 50-year anniversary. As it turns out, people still really love this film, so much so that it was the number two title overall this past weekend.

Overall, "Jaws" earned an estimated $9.8 million over the Friday to Monday holiday frame, including $8.1 million from Friday to Sunday. That was good enough for the number two spot on the charts behind "Weapons" ($12.4 million), which returned to number one after briefly surrendering the crown to Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters" the prior weekend. However, none of the weekend's new releases were able to challenge Spielberg for the silver medal spot, which is both impressive and telling.

The weekend's newcomers included the Austin Butler-starring crime flick "Caught Stealing" ($9.5 million), Focus Features' star-studded dark rom-com "The Roses" ($8 million), and director Macon Blair's long awaited remake of "The Toxic Avenger" ($2.2 million). At various points in recent years, it's been easy to criticize Hollywood for not releasing enough movies and essentially starving theaters to death. But all three of these films arrived targeting very different audiences, delivering a reasonable amount of volume. It's just that none of them resonated enough to bring people out en masse.

Instead, folks were content to roll with the familiar, in this case "Jaws." The movie's running total has now climbed past $491 million. "Jaws" literally birthed the summer blockbuster as we know it, so it's fitting to see it help cap off the summer season 50 years later. In a vacuum, that's nice to see. The problem is that three new releases couldn't compete well enough to clear the $10 million mark on a holiday weekend.