Caught Stealing Review: Austin Butler Brings Movie Star Charisma To This Fun Crime Caper

"Caught Stealing" is a good movie. Not some modern classic we need to be hyperbolic about; just a good movie. In another time, that might have felt slightly less special than it does right now. In 2025, we're still in this cycle where almost everything has to be a franchise, or it gets dumped to streaming where it will disappear into the abyss.

In that way, a movie aimed at adults with a fine cast from a great director, feels more special than it used to. This sort of thing didn't used to be rare, it was the norm. But now it is rare and, as a result, Darren Aronofsky's latest feels special, even if it's not some sort of enduring masterwork like "Requiem for a Dream" or any of the director's other heralded films. Rather, he's teamed with Austin Butler and writer Charlie Huston to deliver a damn good time at the movies, plain and simple.

The film centers on Hank Thompson (Butler), a former high-school baseball phenom who can't play anymore, now working as a bartender in New York City, enjoying his new relationship with Yvonne (Zoe Kravitz). When his punk-rock neighbor Russ (Matt Smith) asks him to take care of his cat for a few days, Hank inadvertently finds himself caught in the middle of several different groups of gangsters. Hank's simple life then devolves into chaos as he's mixing it up with criminals and trying to keep himself out of jail.

"Caught Stealing" is based on the book of the same name by Huston. He was clearly the right person to adapt his book to the screen, as the story doesn't waste one's time. The characters are easy to love (or hate), it's well-paced, and it's engaging from the jump. It's also remarkably straightforward.