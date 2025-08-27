Caught Stealing Review: Austin Butler Brings Movie Star Charisma To This Fun Crime Caper
"Caught Stealing" is a good movie. Not some modern classic we need to be hyperbolic about; just a good movie. In another time, that might have felt slightly less special than it does right now. In 2025, we're still in this cycle where almost everything has to be a franchise, or it gets dumped to streaming where it will disappear into the abyss.
In that way, a movie aimed at adults with a fine cast from a great director, feels more special than it used to. This sort of thing didn't used to be rare, it was the norm. But now it is rare and, as a result, Darren Aronofsky's latest feels special, even if it's not some sort of enduring masterwork like "Requiem for a Dream" or any of the director's other heralded films. Rather, he's teamed with Austin Butler and writer Charlie Huston to deliver a damn good time at the movies, plain and simple.
The film centers on Hank Thompson (Butler), a former high-school baseball phenom who can't play anymore, now working as a bartender in New York City, enjoying his new relationship with Yvonne (Zoe Kravitz). When his punk-rock neighbor Russ (Matt Smith) asks him to take care of his cat for a few days, Hank inadvertently finds himself caught in the middle of several different groups of gangsters. Hank's simple life then devolves into chaos as he's mixing it up with criminals and trying to keep himself out of jail.
"Caught Stealing" is based on the book of the same name by Huston. He was clearly the right person to adapt his book to the screen, as the story doesn't waste one's time. The characters are easy to love (or hate), it's well-paced, and it's engaging from the jump. It's also remarkably straightforward.
Darren Aronofsky taps into his inner Guy Ritchie
That's not to say there aren't twists and turns along the way — this is a crime caper after all. It's just that the movie Sony marketed to us through the trailers is precisely the movie that has been delivered. Do you want to see Austin Butler running through New York City while trying to escape some bad stuff? Do you want to see great actors getting the chance to shine in offbeat roles? That's what you'll get. We get so accustomed to deceptive or clever marketing that something this straightforward is almost jarring. There are no gimmicks here. It's a fun, incredibly stressful, and at times very sexy crime flick.
Those familiar with Aronofsky's work have a certain expectation. Be it the enduring intensity of "Black Swan" or the bold insanity of "Mother!" there is often a seriousness to his movies. He's not exactly a purveyor of popcorn cinema. Coming off of the Oscar-winning "The Whale," Aronofsky decided to do something very different and show us a side of him we've never seen before. This side of him is fun. It's energetic. It's highly entertaining.
If his name weren't on the poster, one would be hard-pressed to peg "Caught Stealing" as an Aronofsky joint. It's a reminder that we contain multitudes and Aronofsky, creatively, is no exception. This feels closer to early Guy Ritchie films like "Snatch" more than it does any of Aronofsky's previous works. It's kind of remarkable to see a guy this late into his career flexing such a different muscle so confidently.
Not to make it seem like there isn't drama in the movie because there absolutely is. Hank goes through it and because the audience comes to care about him, his struggles hit home. But even though there is a healthy dose of dramatic tension, this feels like Aronofsky having fun for once. Nobody would accuse "The Wrestler" of being fun. This movie is a lot of things, and fun is one of them.
Austin Butler leads a pitch-perfect ensemble cast in Caught Stealing
A movie like this doesn't have a lot of fancy special effects to hide behind. It lives and dies by the characters. Aronofsky managed to assemble a ridiculously great ensemble that carries the movie, led by Butler, the guy who went all-in for "Elvis"; an actor who goes extra hard and over the top when the situation calls for it. In "Caught Stealing," Butler commits to the role of Hank admirably, perfectly embodying a regular guy who has some remarkable things happen to him. It brings him down to Earth a bit in a very charming, at times tragic way. There is a movie star quality to Butler and it's almost impossible to imagine anyone else in this role. But "Caught Stealing" is truly is an ensemble piece and all of the chess pieces on the board are arranged magnificently.
Zoe Kravitz continues to assert herself as an eye-catching scene stealer, who plays perfectly off of Hank's stubbornness. As a pair, they sing. Vincent D'Onofrio and Liev Schreiber are particularly entertaining as the Jewish gangsters Shmully and Lipa — it's hard to recall these two actors ever having more fun on screen. One of the major surprises is music superstar Bad Bunny as the tough guy Colorado who is an absolute blast to watch. It's not stunt casting. Not to mention Matt Smith, who many of us know from "Doctor Who," going full drug dealing punk rocker in an against-type turn that is most welcome.
For as much good as there is in "Caught Stealing," there's never that moment where it somehow rises from good to great — but hey, that's okay. It's just good and stays good until the credits roll, which is more than enough. Not every new movie needs to be an event. Sometimes, you just want to watch a handsome guy try to get out of trouble while taking care of an ornery, fluffy cat. We could use more modern movies like "Caught Stealing."
/Film Rating: 7.5 out of 10
"Caught Stealing" hits theaters on August 29, 2025.