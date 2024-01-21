The 10 Best Guy Ritchie Movies, Ranked

At best, Guy Ritchie's reputation errors on the side of eclectic. The British-born director has embraced a multitude of genres, breathing new life into crime thrillers in the early days of his career before banking a hard left to experiment with historical fiction, romance, and war. The films got bigger, and slicker, as Ritchie progressed as a filmmaker. He's worked hard to launch franchises, to build heightened worlds that run on intrigue and irreverence above all. And though not every project has worked out in Ritchie's favor, his sure-footed style has always been a heady joy to watch.

Sure, Ritchie's over-the-top style is at times easy to poke fun at. He's more or less made the same movie over and over, regardless of genre. "Sherlock Holmes" is not unlike "The Man from U.N.C.L.E," nor is "Snatch" all that far off from "RockNRolla." But there's something comforting about the way his approach slips so easily into one story after the other. It's been interesting to watch Ritchie tinker with formula over the years, and bring his bombastic sensibility to films that might otherwise be snooze fests. Say what you will about ol' Guy, but one thing he's never been is boring. He seems to make films to satisfy his own curiosity, and it's remarkable that he's been able to reinvent himself time and again.