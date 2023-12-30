Tom Wilkinson, Actor Known For The Full Monty And Batman Begins, Is Dead At 75

British actor Tom Wilkinson has died at the age of 75. According to a statement shared with the BBC, Wilkinson passed "suddenly" at his home with his wife and family in his company. The Wilkinson family asks for privacy as they mourn.

The son of a farmer, Wilkinson approached acting like a pure professional; he was committed but unsentimental, never sparing unneeded effort. He spent his early acting days in the 1980s content with roles on TV, but he shifted his focus to films in the 1990s because, as he bluntly admitted, that's where the money was. He recounted to the Guardian in 2008: "I was broke, and in a position I'd never been in before — phoning people up to ask: 'Have you got anything for me, anything?' I knew lots of actors who were making movies, and I thought: 'I'll have a piece of that, please.'"

Sure enough, Wilkinson appeared in films of both high and low prestige over the next decades. His breakout role was as Gerald Cooper in "The Full Monty," the 1997 comedy about a group of unemployed men in the northern English town of Sheffield, who put on a strip show to try and make some money. Wilkinson reprised the role of Cooper for the 2023 "Full Monty" sequel TV series — and it ultimately became his final role.