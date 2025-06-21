50 Years Ago, Steven Spielberg's Jaws Reshaped The Box Office Forever

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"When I think about 'Jaws,' I think about courage and stupidity. And I think of both of those things existing underwater." Those are the words of director Steven Spielberg speaking about his beloved 1975 blockbuster in "The Making of 'Jaws.'" The young Spielberg broke one of Hollywood's cardinal rules to film "Jaws" in the ocean, which made the production a brutal undertaking. "'Jaws' is a fun movie to watch but not a fun movie to make," Spielberg added.

Though the production may not have been fun, the more important point is that the movie, which is based on Peter Benchley's novel of the same name, is a great deal of fun for the audience. So much so that "Jaws" would go on to shatter box office records, becoming, for a time, the most successful motion picture in history. Rather than sinking Spielberg's budding career, it defined it for decades to come. It also changed the way big movies would be released forever. It is, by some measures, one of the most consequential movies ever made.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Jaws" in honor of its 50th anniversary. We'll go over how it came to be, how the budget spiraled out of control, what happened once it hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?