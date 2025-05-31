Steven Spielberg Made A Big Mistake When He Shot Jaws (But He'd Do It Again)

Although the emotional and dramatic heft of "Jaws" lies in the sequences set in the ocean, the ones set on land are equally important to evoke key symbolic juxtapositions. Apart from setting the stage for the horrors that emerge from the tides, the land sequences convey a sense of familiarity, where even moments of crisis can be mitigated to an extent.

Spielberg shot most of the land scenes in Martha's Vineyard, a location that was significantly easier to navigate than the turbulent ocean. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Spielberg described shooting on location as "perfect," as the quaint whaling town was not just chosen for its picturesque setting, but also for its proximity to the ocean. A shark sled was installed thirty feet below the ocean surface, which facilitated the installation of the shark apparatus.

Spielberg and co. didn't anticipate the number of problems they would be inundated with once they were at sea. Even when equipment started malfunctioning, Spielberg was stubbornly rooted in his belief that believability was crucial to the film's horror-thriller context, bolstering the anxiety that would haunt audiences throughout. As a result, everything had to be shot in a way that would sell the illusion that those aboard the Orca were truly trapped, where they couldn't simply turn the boat and escape. In the Vanity Fair interview, the director did admit that everyone would probably have an easier time filming inside a tank, but that would have robbed "Jaws" of its visceral appeal:

"If we had shot the film in a tank without strong tides and without waves and wind, we would have had an easier time. I kept remembering a movie which I had loved Spencer Tracy in, called 'The Old Man and the Sea' [1958], but how it was so stylized and so impressionistic. It looked like a lake, like a studio tank. And the wild sunsets were obvious painted backdrops. I didn't want 'Jaws' to look like that. The audience would not have connected with the movie unless it looked real, and that's why I insisted on shooting the picture on open sea in the Atlantic Ocean."

While "Jaws" had an admittedly grueling production, what we see on screen feels so palpably real and tense because of it. The film is nothing short of a cultural touchstone that dares to place us right in the middle of a dangerous, isolated location and forces us to look within. While the big, bad aquatic monster is an immediate, unconquerable threat, "Jaws" dissects systemic human greed and personal hubris, identifying the horror that lurks within the layers of social ills.