The Crime Epic Steven Spielberg Called The 'Greatest American Film Ever Made'
There are many film buffs who believe that Steven Spielberg has directed some of the best movies ever made. After all, this is the same filmmaker who gave us "Jaws," "Jurassic Park," "Saving Private Ryan," and three great "Indiana Jones" flicks before the franchise went off the rails. Those movies barely even scratch the surface of the gems in his oeuvre, and one could even argue that the lowest-rated Spielberg movies have their merits. Spielberg's credentials speak for themselves, so when he says that a film is the best American movie of all time, people listen. So, which film does he rank above every other movie to come out of the country?
Spielberg's favorite American film is one that's beloved by the masses, and it's the best crime thriller in history according to IMDb. Yes, we are talking about "The Godfather," directed by Spielberg's old friend Francis Ford Coppola. The movie tells the story of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), a son of a mafioso boss, Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), who reluctantly inherits control of his father's organized crime empire. When we first meet Michael, he's completely removed from his family's illegal activities, but it's only a matter of time until the power corrupts him, causing him to lose his morality and sense of right and wrong.
"The Godfather" isn't the first gangster movie to chronicle the corruption of its protagonist, but it's arguably the most influential one. For Spielberg, though, Coppola's movie is more than a mob drama, as he believes it sits at the apex of American cinema, along with its director.
Steven Spielberg says The Godfather redefined American cinema
As documented by Variety, Steven Speilberg was one of the guests present to honor Francis Ford Coppola at the director's AFI Life Achievement Award Ceremony. During his speech, Spielberg praised his peer for always marching to the beat of his own drum and supporting independent film, then explained why he thinks "The Godfather" is the crowning achievement of American cinema. In his own words:
"'The Godfather,' for me, is the greatest American film ever made. Many artists can and do take a bow from their work on a page, on a canvas, on a screen, but our applause for you Francis, is from a different kind of audience. When we're young, it's our parents we want to make proud, and then it's our friends, and then it's our colleagues, and finally, it's our peers, but you, sir, are peerless."
Spielberg added that "The Godfather" redefined American cinema and paved the way for new generations of filmmakers to leave their mark on the industry. Showing further admiration for Coppola, Spielberg claimed that he always wants to make the filmmaker proud of his work every time he makes a new movie. That is high praise indeed — especially considering that Spielberg has more than proven himself as a legendary talent time and time again.