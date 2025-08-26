Why The Summer 2025 Box Office Was A Major Step In The Wrong Direction

It's been a rollercoaster ride at the box office over the last handful of years, but for many in the industry, a saying emerged around 2023: "Survive until 2025," or something to that effect. Essentially, theater owners and Hollywood studios saw 2025 as the true return-to-normal moment for the industry following the Covid-19 pandemic and 2023's dual Hollywood strikes, with both the SAG-AFTRA and WGA going on strike for months on end. Unfortunately, however, summer '25 didn't bring with it the riches that were promised on paper.

According to Variety, the domestic summer box office will not reach the $4 billion mark, despite previous predictions suggesting that would happen. As of this writing, the summer season has brought in more than $3.5 billion, but with a weak August slate that will be rounded up by the likes of "The Toxic Avenger" and "The Roses" there is no chance of making up that near $500 million gap between now and Labor Day weekend (which is traditionally when the summer movie season is considered over).

The $4 billion threshold has only been crossed one time since 2020, back when theaters all around the world had to shut their doors due the pandemic. That took place in 2023 when the Barbenhemier phenomenon saw both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" reach unfathomable heights at the box office. In the end, "Barbie" made well over $600 million domestically and $1.4 billion globally, with "Oppenheimer" pulling in $310 domestically and nearly $1 billion across the planet. Summer 2023 also saw unexpected breakouts such as "Sound of Freedom" ($182 million) and, to a lesser but no less important extent, "Talk to Me" ($44 million). Still, that was down from 2019, at which point the box office peaked with ticket sales reaching $4.38 billion.

Unfortunately, summer '25 has seen far more disappointments than surprises. Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" is Hollywood's only $1 billion hit this year, having earned just shy of $422 million domestically. The number two spot is occupied by James Gunn's "Superman" ($347 million domestic/$605 million worldwide).