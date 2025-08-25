American Audiences Don't Care About The Biggest Animated Box Office Hit Ever

"Ne Zha 2" did the unthinkable at the box office earlier this year when it became by far the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. The Chinese blockbuster came out of nowhere to pass Pixar's "Inside Out 2" ($1.69 billion), which broke the record just last year — a record that seemed like it would stand for a long time. As impressive as the Chinese movie's run has been, it has failed largely to break out beyond its home country. A24 put a meaningful effort forth over the weekend to bring out American audiences to see this record-breaking epic, but it didn't work particularly well.

A24 released a new English-language dub of director Zi Jiao's "Ne Zha 2," which boasts a stellar cast led by Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All At Once"). The film has made $2.15 billion globally and is just shy of $15 million away from overtaking James Cameron's "Titanic" worldwide. While the film had been released in U.S. theaters earlier this year, the hope was that an English dub with recognizable stars would extend its reach. It was even given IMAX screens across the country.

Yet, for all of that effort, the animated juggernaut earned just $1.5 million over the weekend, landing at number 13 on the charts as Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters" came in at number one with $18 million. It wasn't exactly a crowded weekend, with "Honey Don't!" only making $3 million and director Ron Howard's "Eden" bombing with scarcely $1 million. Even so, prospective ticket buyers in North America largely felt no need to see what all of the fuss was about.

The sequel centers on a rebellious young boy named Ne Zha who is feared by the gods and born to mortal parents with wild powers. Faced with an ancient force intent on destroying humanity, he must grow up to become the hero the world needs.