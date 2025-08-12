Warner Bros. Just Set A Huge Box Office Record With Its Last Six 2025 Movies

Warner Bros. may have had a rocky end to 2024 and start to 2025, but boy, has the studio managed to turn things around. Director Zach Cregger's acclaimed horror film only "Weapons" barely topped the box office with just shy of $72 million globally, which includes a better-than-expected $43.5 million opening domestically. With that, WB just became the first Hollywood studio in history to have its last six movies open to at least $40 million in North America. That's what we call a hot streak, folks.

Along with "Weapons," the studio's streak also includes "A Minecraft Movie" ($162.7 million), "Sinners" ($48 million), "Final Destination Bloodlines" ($51.6 million), "F1" ($57 million), and "Superman" ($125 million). "F1" is an Apple Originals production, admittedly, but Warner Bros. is handling distribution. That panned out, as "F1" is the highest-grossing original movie of 2025 with $571 million and counting to its name thus far. In light of the studio's recent track record, it appears that Apple picked the right studio partner.

In any event, it's hard not to look at this as a remarkable accomplishment, particularly in 2025 when the box office has seemingly never been on less certain ground. Not to mention, three of these six WB movies are original titles. "Sinners," in particular, was a massive hit despite under-performing overseas, with Ryan Coogler's vampire flick making $365.8 million worldwide but only $87.3 million across the pond. Still, during this hot streak, that's just about the only knock one can throw at WB. This has been nothing shy of impressive all the way around.

Disney got close to matching this achievement in 2019 when the studio made more than $10 billion at the box office globally. Unfortunately, the Disneynature documentary "Penguins" broke a streak that included "Captain Marvel," "Dumbo," "Avengers: Endgame," "Aladdin," "Toy Story 4," and "The Lion King." Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, not the box office.