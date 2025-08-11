5 Reasons Why Weapons Killed It At The Box Office

It was a big weekend for horror at the box office and another important one for Warner Bros. Despite suffering some major misfires last year, WB has been on an absolute tear in recent months, with director Zach Cregger's "Weapons" now serving as the latest success in a big string of hits. This one, however, is an original horror movie that managed to come out on top despite facing competition in the form of the family-friendly "Freakier Friday" from Disney.

"Weapons" opened to $43.5 million domestically. That was well above pre-release estimates, which had it in the $40 million range, with "Freakier Friday" expected to pull in at least $40 million. It sort of went the other way, with "Freakier Friday" doing $29 million. In any case, both movies were wins relative to their budgets, but WB also gets to claim another number one movie following "Superman," "F1," "Final Destination Bloodlines," "Sinners," and "A Minecraft Movie." That's one heck of a run.

As for "Weapons," it also pulled in $28.3 million overseas (a stellar number for an American horror movie), giving it a $71.8 million global start. Even against a production budget in the $40 million range, that's a great result, with the needle pointing upwards. The sky might be the limit here.

So, what went so right for Cregger's second solo feature directorial effort? How did Warner Bros. manage to sell an original movie so effectively? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Weapons" killed it at the box office on opening weekend. Let's get into it.