The Odyssey Ticket Stunt Cements Christopher Nolan As A Cinematic Event Unto Himself

Universal Pictures is clearly very high on director Christopher Nolan's upcoming adaptation of "The Odyssey." The star-studded blockbuster is set to hit theaters next summer — exactly one year from the date of this article's publication — and the hype is already evident ... so much so that Universal did something totally unprecedented, selling tickets for 70mm IMAX showings of Nolan's latest a full year before the movie arrives. Even more wild? The demand was overwhelming.

Only 30 screens throughout the world are capable of showing the movie on true 70mm IMAX and when those locations listed tickets for sale this morning, rabid cinephiles logged on in droves to scoop up tickets for summer 2026, almost as though this were a big concert like Taylor Swift or Metallica. The vast majority of these showings are already sold out. It seems difficult to fathom that it wasn't all that long ago many of us were talking about the death of the theatrical side of the movie business as we know it. But this is no ordinary movie. This is a Christopher Nolan movie.

Nolan, the man behind the $1 billion smash hit "The Dark Knight," is one of the most beloved and respected filmmakers working today. From early gems such as "The Prestige" to mind-bending, acclaimed original blockbusters such as "Inception," Nolan has earned the trust of moviegoers the world over during the last two decades. Sure, there are the Michael Bays of the world who can make big commercial hits, but Nolan garners critical acclaim while making cinema on the largest scale.

That's precisely what Universal is leaning into with this bold PR stunt, which bodes well for this movie's future box office prospects next summer. The larger point is that Universal knows Nolan's name alone has become synonymous with a cinematic event that must be seen on the big screen. These aren't merely movies, regardless of the subject matter.