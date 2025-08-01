Weapons Vs. Freakier Friday: A Box Office Showdown Where Everyone Wins

The summer movie season is beginning to wind down. August is, by a considerable margin, smaller by every measure when compared to June and July. The most-anticipated blockbusters such as "Superman" and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" are in the rearview mirror, with kids soon going back to school. Still, the release calendar is far from barren. To that end, we've got a double bill coming our way next weekend, with both "Weapons" and "Freakier Friday" arriving. Each of these movies have a lot of upside potential and are gunning for very different audiences. No matter who comes out on top, everyone wins.

As of this writing, each movie is tracking to open north of $25 million. In both cases, $25 million seems to be on the conservative side as well, though there is a clear favorite. Disney's "Freakier Friday," a sequel to 2003's "Freaky Friday," is looking at a debut between $45-$55 million, per Box Office Theory. As for Warner Bros.' "Weapons," a new original horror film from "Barbarian" director Zach Cregger, it is currently looking to premiere with somewhere between $25-$34 million. In each case, those numbers would represent wins for the movies' respective studios.

Mind you, this doesn't take into account international grosses, which should be solid for each title. Disney has one of the best marketing machines in the business, while Warner Bros. has had itself one heck of a year despite some recent misfires. If current projections hold, both movies should be in damn fine shape.

It's one of those situations where counter programming is being done right. Though it won't be as big as Barbenheimer, where "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" both had blockbuster debuts, it's the same idea. Disney is offering the family-friendly, PG option, while Warner Bros. is giving horror-seeking audiences something original and R-rated to look forward to. Their target demographics couldn't be more different, meaning both movies shouldn't get in one another's way and theaters should have plenty of full auditoriums. Again, everybody wins.