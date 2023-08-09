Quentin Tarantino Has A Favorite Scene In Freaky Friday (Seriously)

The early 2000s was a wild time for Disney, as the studio delivered a string of live-action bangers. Sure, they weren't as bold or inventive as their '90s releases, but their relatively low-budget, family-friendly movies still made bank and struck big with audiences. And that is without counting their high-concept movies like Disney's only successful ride-turned-movie "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," "National Treasure," and the prescient "Sky High," all phenomenal movies that would not get made today.

In 2003 alone, the studio released hit after hit, with "Holes," "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," and "Freaky Friday" all being released in the same year (until "The Haunted Mansion" broke the streak). Funnily enough, two of these had great musical numbers that fans continue to talk about to this day (while "Holes" didn't have a proper musical number, it did have a banger of a theme song). As great as the final song performance in "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" is, however, only the climactic battle of the bands in "Freaky Friday" counts Quentin Tarantino as a fan.

Indeed, in an oral history with The Hollywood Reporter to commemorate both the film's 20th anniversary and the fact we are all old now (as well as tease an upcoming sequel), director Mark Waters recalled the time he was cornered at a party by Oscar-winner Quentin Tarantino.