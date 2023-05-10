Jamie Lee Curtis And Lindsay Lohan May Finally Reunite For A Freaky Friday Sequel

Is the entertainment landscape currently overrun with reboots, sequels, requels, and spinoffs? Yes. Do I often complain about the lack of funding and access granted to original storytelling? Yes. Am I completely selling out my moral code to scream at the top of my lungs with excitement regarding the news that Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are reuniting for a sequel to "Freaky Friday?" YOU BET YOUR SWEET BIPPY, I AM!

If you aren't a millennial teen girl or someone with enough good taste to enjoy seminal millennial teen girl movies, 2003's "Freaky Friday" is the third (but certainly not the last) adaptation of Mary Rodgers's 1972 novel of the same name, where a mother and daughter magically swap bodies and must walk a mile in each others' shoes to better understand one another and develop empathy for their unique struggles. This version was directed by Mark Waters, who would later join forces with Lohan the following year and change the teen movie landscape forever with "Mean Girls."

In "Freaky Friday," Curtis played Tess, an overworked therapist and single mom of two, while Lohan played her rebellious daughter Anna, who has big dreams of making it big with her band, Pink Slip. With such big characters to play, Lohan is hilarious as she suddenly pivots from punk rock to uptight workaholic, and Curtis looks like she's having the time of her life as an angsty teen. Curtis has been talking for quite a while about wanting to come back for a sequel, and the time is finally upon us.