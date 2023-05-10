Jamie Lee Curtis And Lindsay Lohan May Finally Reunite For A Freaky Friday Sequel
Is the entertainment landscape currently overrun with reboots, sequels, requels, and spinoffs? Yes. Do I often complain about the lack of funding and access granted to original storytelling? Yes. Am I completely selling out my moral code to scream at the top of my lungs with excitement regarding the news that Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are reuniting for a sequel to "Freaky Friday?" YOU BET YOUR SWEET BIPPY, I AM!
If you aren't a millennial teen girl or someone with enough good taste to enjoy seminal millennial teen girl movies, 2003's "Freaky Friday" is the third (but certainly not the last) adaptation of Mary Rodgers's 1972 novel of the same name, where a mother and daughter magically swap bodies and must walk a mile in each others' shoes to better understand one another and develop empathy for their unique struggles. This version was directed by Mark Waters, who would later join forces with Lohan the following year and change the teen movie landscape forever with "Mean Girls."
In "Freaky Friday," Curtis played Tess, an overworked therapist and single mom of two, while Lohan played her rebellious daughter Anna, who has big dreams of making it big with her band, Pink Slip. With such big characters to play, Lohan is hilarious as she suddenly pivots from punk rock to uptight workaholic, and Curtis looks like she's having the time of her life as an angsty teen. Curtis has been talking for quite a while about wanting to come back for a sequel, and the time is finally upon us.
As reported by The New York Times, Curtis and Lohan are in talks to reprise their roles in the new film written by Elyse Hollander, but considering the passion the two have had over the last 20 years, I can't imagine the film will move forward without them. "Jamie and I are both open to that, so we're leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore," she said.
The announcement was part of the NYT's 20-year retrospective on the film, where Curtis talked about how often people would bring up "Freaky Friday" during the press tour for "Halloween Ends." Disney helped produce a stage musical of the story in 2016, which loosely incorporates beats from the many adaptations of "Freaky Friday," and later adapted the musical version into a Disney Channel Original Movie. Despite the multiple film versions of the story in existence, the 2003 version was the most financially successful, grossing $160 million globally against a $20 million budget.
"Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made,'" Curtis told The New York Times. Curtis won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Everything Everywhere All At Once" just a few months later, so there's no doubt in my mind that Disney felt a lot stronger about greenlighting a film that could boast "Oscar-winner, Jamie Lee Curtis" onto a poster.
The film would also mark Lindsay Lohan's return to studio pictures following her break from the industry. She most recently nabbed a two-picture deal with Netflix and starred in the holiday rom-com, "Falling for Christmas."
We can only hope this sequel includes another ripping guitar solo from Jamie Lee Curtis.