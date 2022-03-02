Lindsay Lohan Is Teaming Up With Netflix For Two More Movies

Lindsay Lohan is back, baby! Just before the 2021 holiday season, we were given our first look at the upcoming Lohan starring rom-com, "Falling for Christmas," due out later this winter. Fans were thrilled! People cried in the streets! I finally got to put away the candle-lit Lindsay Lohan shrine in my closet I prayed to every night for a career resurgence! Okay, only one of those things is true, but Netflix clearly heard my prayers because Lindsay is starring in two more movies for the streaming giant. In case you aren't a ringer for the North Shore Mathletes like LiLo, that means we're getting a total of three Lindsay Lohan movies. God, what a great middle finger to all of the people who terrorized her in the tabloids after all these years.

"We're so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we're thrilled to continue our partnership with her," said Christina Rogers, Netflix's director of independent film. "We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world." The two-picture deal confirms that Lindsay Lohan is making a solid return to on-screen acting, having mostly appeared spontaneously in one-off television guest spots or small roles like on the show "Sick Note," judging on "The Masked Singer Australia," and the reality show "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club." Bring on the Lohanaissance.