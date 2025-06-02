A 2022 Horror Movie With 92% On Rotten Tomatoes Is Finding New Fans On Netflix

One of the best horror movies in recent memory is continuing to be a streaming hit nearly three years after its original release. The movie in question is director Zach Cregger's breakout feature directorial debut "Barbarian." For those who have seen it, they undoubtedly need little convincing that it is worth one's time. Those who haven't are discovering it en masse, thanks to its recent release on Netflix.

As of this writing, "Barbarian" is the fourth biggest movie on Netflix, per FlixPatrol. It's just behind "The Heart Knows" and just ahead of the Vince Vaughn comedy "Nonnas." It's easily one of the smallest movies in Netflix's top 10 at the moment, considering the movie was made for a mere $4.5 million. All the same, it was a hit when it arrived in theaters in 2022, both critically and commercially, and it's a hit now in the world of streaming.

The film centers on a young woman (Georgina Campbell) who books a rental home outside of Detroit while there for a job interview. She arrives late at night only to discover that the house is double-booked, with a strange man (Bill Skarsgård) already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to stay anyhow. Shortly thereafter, mysterious sounds draw her to other parts of the house. Horror ensues.

Cregger's debut was met with widespread acclaim, sitting at a stellar 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. I was fortunate enough to see "Barbarian" at an early screening during San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, giving it a very positive review for /Film at the time. My only regret is not having the guts to give it a higher rating, frankly, as it became my favorite movie of that year overall.