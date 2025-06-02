A 2022 Horror Movie With 92% On Rotten Tomatoes Is Finding New Fans On Netflix
One of the best horror movies in recent memory is continuing to be a streaming hit nearly three years after its original release. The movie in question is director Zach Cregger's breakout feature directorial debut "Barbarian." For those who have seen it, they undoubtedly need little convincing that it is worth one's time. Those who haven't are discovering it en masse, thanks to its recent release on Netflix.
As of this writing, "Barbarian" is the fourth biggest movie on Netflix, per FlixPatrol. It's just behind "The Heart Knows" and just ahead of the Vince Vaughn comedy "Nonnas." It's easily one of the smallest movies in Netflix's top 10 at the moment, considering the movie was made for a mere $4.5 million. All the same, it was a hit when it arrived in theaters in 2022, both critically and commercially, and it's a hit now in the world of streaming.
The film centers on a young woman (Georgina Campbell) who books a rental home outside of Detroit while there for a job interview. She arrives late at night only to discover that the house is double-booked, with a strange man (Bill Skarsgård) already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to stay anyhow. Shortly thereafter, mysterious sounds draw her to other parts of the house. Horror ensues.
Cregger's debut was met with widespread acclaim, sitting at a stellar 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. I was fortunate enough to see "Barbarian" at an early screening during San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, giving it a very positive review for /Film at the time. My only regret is not having the guts to give it a higher rating, frankly, as it became my favorite movie of that year overall.
Barbarian continues to find its audience years after its release
This is one of those movies that's extremely difficult to discuss, particularly with those who haven't seen it. It's one of the best "the less you know the better" movies in recent memory, if not ever. It's one heck of a twisted ride, and all I can say is, anyone who is reading about this movie now and is at all curious to check it out for the first time, go in blind. Don't watch a trailer. Don't read any further. Just watch and buckle up because things get crazy.
The fact that "Barbarian" has become an enduring hit feels like justice served. Just about every production company in Hollywood passed on the film, with BoulderLight Pictures eventually coming on board. Against a tiny budget, word of mouth made the movie a number one hit in late summer 2022, shocking just about everyone in the industry.
In the end, "Barbarian" pulled in just over $45 million at the box office — or nearly 10 times its modest budget. That got Hollywood's attention, making Cregger an instant hot commodity. He ended up signing a rich deal with New Line Cinema for his next movie, "Weapons," which is due to hit theaters later this year. The project was the subject of a major bidding war with several studios, indicating that Cregger appears to be more than a one-trick pony.
Aside from "Weapons," Cregger is also making his mark on the world of franchise filmmaking as he's set to direct a "Resident Evil" reboot for Sony Pictures as well. Needless to say, Cregger isn't having any trouble finding funding for his projects these days. The fact that his little movie that could is a hit all over again, three years late,r speaks volumes about him being a worthwhile investment.
"Barbarian" is streaming now on Netflix.