The 2025 Vince Vaughn Comedy Dominating Netflix's Top Charts

Sometimes, streaming is a great way for a movie that didn't do well at the box office to find its audience. Just ask Shailene Woodley's crime thriller flop "To Catch a Killer," which became a Netflix hit back in February. Other times, non-American films — like "iHostage," the Dutch movie about a real Apple Store robbery in Amsterdam — ride the Netflix wave to the kind of stateside success they would almost certainly have found difficult to achieve through other means. Netflix can also be an excellent way for a long-absent performer to stage a comeback, as Cameron Diaz's first movie in 11 years, "Back in Action," proved when it dominated the streaming platform at the start of the year.

Now, another actor who has been relatively quiet on the movie front in recent years is making big things happen on Netflix. Vince Vaughn's new, Netflix-exclusive comedy-drama "Nonnas" was released on May 9, 2025, and as of May 12, it's sitting at #1 on the streamer's Top 10 movies in the U.S. (per FlixPatrol). So far as debuts go, that's not bad at all.