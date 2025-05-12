The 2025 Vince Vaughn Comedy Dominating Netflix's Top Charts
Sometimes, streaming is a great way for a movie that didn't do well at the box office to find its audience. Just ask Shailene Woodley's crime thriller flop "To Catch a Killer," which became a Netflix hit back in February. Other times, non-American films — like "iHostage," the Dutch movie about a real Apple Store robbery in Amsterdam — ride the Netflix wave to the kind of stateside success they would almost certainly have found difficult to achieve through other means. Netflix can also be an excellent way for a long-absent performer to stage a comeback, as Cameron Diaz's first movie in 11 years, "Back in Action," proved when it dominated the streaming platform at the start of the year.
Now, another actor who has been relatively quiet on the movie front in recent years is making big things happen on Netflix. Vince Vaughn's new, Netflix-exclusive comedy-drama "Nonnas" was released on May 9, 2025, and as of May 12, it's sitting at #1 on the streamer's Top 10 movies in the U.S. (per FlixPatrol). So far as debuts go, that's not bad at all.
Nonnas is a charming celebration of grandmothers with a surprising connection to real life
"Nonnas" tells the story of Joe Scaravella (Vaughn), who turns his troubled personal life and grief over losing his mother into a quest to replicate the fond memories of the delicious dinners he used to cook with her and his grandmother. As he runs into scenes and people from his past, he soon takes on a new mission to turn an abandoned restaurant he finds into the Enoteca Maria, an eatery where grandmothers ("nonnas") of various Italian families staff the kitchen and make delicious comfort food.
With a fun premise and a stellar cast (with names like Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, Linda Cardellini, Drea de Matteo, and Joe Manganiello providing ample backup to Vaughn), "Nonnas" seems like a surefire comfort watch and a perfect Mother's Day treat, so it's not hard to see why it came out swinging. Considering the fact that it has received great reviews, it's also a pretty safe bet for movie aficionados. However, there's also an added layer to the film's allure. The Enoteca Maria, you see, is not some made-up location. It's actually a very real restaurant in New York's Staten Island, owned by a very real Jody "Joe" Scaravella and staffed by very real grandmothers with recipes from all over the globe.