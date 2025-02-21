Shailene Woodley's Crime Thriller Flop Is Dominating Netflix's Top Charts
This post contains discussion of mass violence and mental health.
At this point in time, it sort of seems like serial killer thrillers are a dime a dozen — but despite that, one starring Shailene Woodley just got added to Netflix and quickly became one of the most-streamed projects on the platform (according to FlixPatrol).
"To Catch a Killer," a crime flick directed by Damián Szifron (who co-wrote the movie alongside Jonathan Wakeham), stars Woodley as Eleanor Falco, a beat cop who's stuck working the New Year's Eve shift in Baltimore when a gunman starts killing partygoers indiscriminately with a sniper rifle. When Eleanor and her team locate the apartment where the gunman appears to be located, they find it empty — and the investigation begins in earnest. Teaming up with FBI Special Agent Geoffrey Lanmark (Ben Mendelsohn), Eleanor is on the case and tries to track down this mass shooter before they can take more lives; along the way, Lanmark tells Eleanor that he knows she once applied for a job at the bureau, and she confides in him that her mental health struggles prevented her from pursuing that line of work. Ultimately, the two find the killer, whose name is Dean Possey ("The Green Knight" star Ralph Ineson), but the case proves to be far more complicated than either of them could have anticipated.
So, what did critics say about "To Catch a Killer" — which only received a limited theatrical release in April 2023 — and what has Woodley been doing since?
What did critics think of To Catch a Killer?
It's fair to say that "To Catch a Killer" received middling reviews from critics. The movie ended up earning 52% on Rotten Tomatoes, with its critical consensus praising the direction and a few other aspects while making it clear that the movie just falls short: "Damián David Szifron's stylish direction and fine performances bolster 'To Catch a Killer's' case, but a derivative script throws this thriller off course." What about individual critics, though?
Writing a review for IndieWire, Samantha Bergeson called the film "a watered-down notch in the belt of psychological serial killer dramas in the vein of everything from 'Silence of the Lambs' to 'Zodiac,' even 'The Dark Knight' and 'The Batman.' Imitation? It's not always the highest form of flattery." Unfortunately for Shailene Woodley's co-star Ben Mendelsohn, he also caught a stray from Ellen E. Jones at The Guardian, who mused, "If this film is remembered for anything, it will be marking the end of actor Ben Mendelsohn's hot streak. You used to be able to tell a worthwhile watch from his presence. No longer." Marya E. Gates, keeping it simple and straightforward in her review on RogerEbert.com, said that "its ambitions overwhelm its abilities."
Still, some critics were a little gentler in their reviews of "To Catch a Killer." Writing for Variety, Dennis Harvey stated that the movie is "a solid investigative procedural that breaks no new ground, but delivers sufficient suspense, character interest, and action in confident fashion." Stephen Romei took that one step further in his own review for The Australian, writing, "It's a must for fans of gritty thrillers."
Shailene Woodley has appeared in some much bigger projects since To Catch a Killer came out
Before Shailene Woodley starred in "To Catch a Killer," she was already pretty well known for projects like the "Divergent" film series, the weepy YA drama "The Fault in Our Stars," and her supporting role in HBO's critically beloved ensemble drama "Big Little Lies." After making the crime thriller, however, she went on to appear in a number of other high-profile projects. In 2023, she also played a role in Michael Mann's biopic "Ferrari," appearing alongside Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz, in addition to showing up in "Dumb Money," a comedy based on the GameStop "short squeeze" that made headlines in real life in 2021.
In 2024, Woodley went on to star in another crime thriller — "Killer Heat," which also features Joseph Gordon-Levitt and "Game of Thrones" veteran Richard Madden — and was also one of the titular women in the Starz miniseries "Three Women," based on Lisa Taddeo's non-fiction book of the same name. Woodley takes center stage as Gia, the character based on Taddeo herself, and while "Three Women" also received mixed reviews, it's worth checking out just for Woodley's performance. As for "To Catch a Killer," it's making waves on Netflix right now.
If you have been impacted by incidents of mass violence, or are experiencing emotional distress related to incidents of mass violence, you can call or text Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 for support.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.