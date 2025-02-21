Shailene Woodley's Crime Thriller Flop Is Dominating Netflix's Top Charts

This post contains discussion of mass violence and mental health.

At this point in time, it sort of seems like serial killer thrillers are a dime a dozen — but despite that, one starring Shailene Woodley just got added to Netflix and quickly became one of the most-streamed projects on the platform (according to FlixPatrol).

"To Catch a Killer," a crime flick directed by Damián Szifron (who co-wrote the movie alongside Jonathan Wakeham), stars Woodley as Eleanor Falco, a beat cop who's stuck working the New Year's Eve shift in Baltimore when a gunman starts killing partygoers indiscriminately with a sniper rifle. When Eleanor and her team locate the apartment where the gunman appears to be located, they find it empty — and the investigation begins in earnest. Teaming up with FBI Special Agent Geoffrey Lanmark (Ben Mendelsohn), Eleanor is on the case and tries to track down this mass shooter before they can take more lives; along the way, Lanmark tells Eleanor that he knows she once applied for a job at the bureau, and she confides in him that her mental health struggles prevented her from pursuing that line of work. Ultimately, the two find the killer, whose name is Dean Possey ("The Green Knight" star Ralph Ineson), but the case proves to be far more complicated than either of them could have anticipated.

So, what did critics say about "To Catch a Killer" — which only received a limited theatrical release in April 2023 — and what has Woodley been doing since?