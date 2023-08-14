Will Big Little Lies Get A Third Season?

Season 2 of "Big Little Lies" (in 2019) ended with an explosive reveal, one that undoubtedly helped result in the highest viewership the series had seen. The Monterey Five, made up of Reese Witherspoon's Madeline Mackenzie, Nicole Kidman's Celeste Wright, Shailene Woodley's Jane Chapman, Laura Dern's Renata Klein, and Zoë Kravitz's Bonnie Carlson, ostensibly put their titular lie to bed. In the finale, after suffering through a season of guilt and repressed rage stemming from their involvement in and subsequent cover-up of Perry Wright's (Alexander Skarsgård) death, all five women walk together to the Monterey police station, presumptively going inside to confess.

The series ends there, though for sticklers it concluded a season before when the show wrapped the story contained in source author Liane Moriarty's original novel. The cover-up, Meryl Streep's ferocious mother-in-law Mary Louise — all of that was fiction stemming from fiction. The monumental popularity mandated a second season, whether or not there was a story left to tell. And that's par for the course with HBO, whose cult hit "The Leftovers" ran for two additional seasons beyond the source material. While that means there is a chance "Big Little Lies" could return for an explosive third season, the 2021 death of season one director and executive producer Jean-Marc Vallée suggests otherwise. Here is everything we know about whether "Big Little Lies" will return for another season of lying (and Emmys).