Jean-Marc Vallée, Director Of Dallas Buyers Club And Sharp Objects, Dies At 58

After helming 2015's "Demolition," a dramedy starring Jake Gyllenhaal as an investment banker who struggles with grief after the death of his wife, Vallée turned to directing TV with "Big Little Lies" and "Sharp Objects," adapting the novels of the same names by Liane Moriarty and Gillian Flynn, respectively.

Although worlds apart in terms of their settings and genres, both "Big Little Lies" season 1 and "Sharp Objects" carried over the motif of characters haunted by their pasts from Vallée's films before them. "Sharp Objects" especially took his impressionist editing style to the extreme, frequently hopping back and forth between its lead character Camille Preaker's (Amy Adams) present and her not-always-reliable memories, and effectively pulling viewers deeply into her fractured headspace. Adams and Patricia Clarkson (who played Camille's abusive mother) would go on to receive much in the way of awards recognition and praise for their performances, as did the entire "Big Little Lies" cast (which included Witherspoon and Dern).

In a statement (via THR), Vallée's trusted producing partner Nathan Ross confirmed his passing, although the cause of his death was not disclosed. It reads as follows:

"Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn't help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on."

To that I will simply add: Thank you, Jean-Marc Vallée, for finding a way to really show what it feels like to live with your past ever-present on your mind (your mistakes, your trauma, everything that shaped you into the person you are on any given day) and reminding us that it's vital to keep moving forward — even when what came before threatens to drag us backwards or worse.