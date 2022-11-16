Zoë Kravitz Says Big Little Lies Season 3 Won't Happen After The Death Of Director Jean-Marc Vallée

If you're still holding your breath over the possibility of a "Big Little Lies" return, I suppose all hope isn't lost. Despite Kravitz's comments, HBO has yet to officially confirm the series' fate. And as far as everyone else involved, the thought of returning seems to at least pique some interest. Just last month, Laura Dern encouraged fans to keep asking for more (via Entertainment Tonight): "I mean, we would all love nothing more, we're like family, just very lucky. I say, let's hold out hope. Let's keep asking, it might just come true."

Prior to that, David E. Kelley admitted that getting the cast together would be a scheduling nightmare (and he's right — even HBO isn't powerful enough to pull Kidman away from AMC). But Kelley didn't entirely dismiss the idea, saying: "Down the road? Maybe." So what's the truth?

Ultimately, this is one of those only time will tell situations. Obviously, nothing is impossible, but continuing the story seems incredibly unlikely. They've already exhausted the source material, having covered all of author Liane Moriarty's novel in the first season — and anyway, with the mystery solved and the trial concluded, all the loose ends have been tied up. It might just be time to officially bid farewell to "Big Little Lies." The series had a great run: Its perfect first season delivered on all fronts, successfully concluded its mystery, and kickstarted the Laura Dernaissance. The very uneven second season is less of an accomplishment, but even so, gifted us some worthwhile memes. We might as well continue as we were, thinking fondly of the first season and trying to forget where the second fell apart.

All that being said, if they announce a third season tomorrow, I'll throw all my better judgement out the window and cheer them on.