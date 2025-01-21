Cameron Diaz's First Movie In 11 Years Is Dominating Netflix

2014 wasn't a great year for Cameron Diaz. The actor who shot to stardom when she debuted in 1994's "The Mask" suddenly found herself at the center of three films that garnered reviews ranging from lukewarm to downright malicious with "The Other Woman," "Sex Tape," and "Annie." Diaz's best movie (at least according to Rotten Tomatoes) was long behind her at this point, and the actor disappeared from movie-making after "Annie" bowed in theaters. Now, she's back in a movie that will surely do little to make up for the poor reviews of 2014 but will, at least, give her global exposure, assuming the Netflix viewing figures are anything to go by.

Diaz appears alongside her "Any Given Sunday" and "Annie" co-star Jamie Foxx in "Back in Action" in which the pair play former spies who settle down and start a family in the suburbs of Atlanta. As you might have guessed from the title and the feeble premise, however, the couple are quickly drawn (sigh) back into action, with Foxx and Diaz's Matt and Emily having to escape mercenaries sent by their former boss and protect their kids in the process.

Director Seth Gordon ("Identity Thief," "Baywatch"), told Tudum that "Back in Action" came from him contemplating the idea of "What would it be like for Jason Bourne if he had kids?" Well, finally this question that surely every Bourne fan has been asking since Matt Damon's franchise debuted has been answered with yet another sorta okay Netflix movie that will soon wash away amid the inexorable tide of streaming "content." Before it becomes yet another forgotten streaming effort, however, it will evidently manage to capture our increasingly diminishing collective attention span, as the whole world appears to be happily streaming Diaz's return to movie-making.