Why Cameron Diaz Disappeared From Hollywood

When Cameron Diaz was still in high school, she signed her first modeling contract and appeared in ads for Levi's and Calvin Klein. She became recognizable nationwide when she appeared on the cover of Seventeen Magazine in 1990. Fittingly enough, she was actually 17. Diaz continued to model for a few years and even appeared in a Coca-Cola campaign before successfully auditioning for the role of Tina in Chuck Russell's comedic superhero noir "The Mask" in 1994. The star of "The Mask" was Jim Carrey, then experiencing a massive career upswing, and Diaz was swept up with him, becoming a household name almost immediately.

Diaz almost instantly became a media sensation, and her acting career took off. In the years after "The Mask," Diaz appeared in notable indie dramas like "She's the One," "The Last Supper," and "Feeling Minnesota," all of them with notable co-stars. By 1997, she moved into Hollywood's top tier, appearing in the giant hit romance "My Best Friend's Wedding," as well as Danny Boyle's kooky noir "A Life Less Ordinary." In 1998, she was in the massive comedy hit "There's Something About Mary" (she played Mary). Diaz was often drawn to outlandish and ambitious dramas, so it wasn't much of a surprise to see her in an absurdist comedy like "Being John Malkovich" or an assertively bleak oil smear like "Very Bad Things." By the time Diaz appeared in "Charlie's Angels" in 2000 and "Shrek" in 2001, she seemed like an immovable Hollywood fixture.

Until 2014, when Diaz retired somewhat abruptly from acting. She never made an official announcement,