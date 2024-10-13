One Of Tom Cruise's Most Underrated Sci-Fi Movies Has A Quick Steven Spielberg Cameo

The best kinds of cameos are ones that are totally unexpected, sandwiched between innocuous scenes or poised in the background as a blink-and-you'll-miss-it tidbit. Directors often make brief appearances in their own films, where some, like Alfred Hitchcock, feature in a chunk of their filmography (including showing up as a telephone operator in "The Lodger" and walking on the road with a trumpet case in "Vertigo"). Like Hitchcock, a handful of directors can be glimpsed in their own work — from Martin Scorsese to Peter Jackson — and they generally play smaller roles, except for some characters that gain prominence for storytelling or budgetary purposes.

Others, like Steven Spielberg, make quick cameos in films directed by their peers, such as his appearance as a man in an electric wheelchair in "Gremlins" or an alien gracing a TV monitor in "Men in Black." This, obviously, also extended to his own directorial efforts. For instance, we hear Spielberg's voice as an Amity Point Lifestation Worker in "Jaws" and see him as a tourist at an airport in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." Now, if I told you that Spielberg made a super-quick cameo in Cameron Crowe's "Vanilla Sky," you might treat this piece of information like the fever dream gripping the edges of this particularly surreal film, but it is, in fact, true.

For context, "Vanilla Sky" tells the story of one David Aames (Tom Cruise), who is some variation of a billionaire playboy known for throwing lavish parties in Manhattan before his life is turned upside down by an inciting incident. David recounts a particular birthday party that acts as the catalyst for his eventual fate, and this is where we see his friends and business partners pour in, including a wild Steven Spielberg, who greets him with a jolly "Happy Birthday, you son of a b****!" before hugging him. I don't remember clocking this cameo the first time I saw Crowe's film, as it is part of a long montage that leads up to the fated meeting, with most of the focus being snatched by the expository narration.