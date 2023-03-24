Steven Spielberg's Cameo In The Simon Pegg Alien Comedy Paul Was His Idea

When movie fans think of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, they tend to think of Edgar Wright's Cornetto trilogy. The British duo starred in a trio of beloved, farcical favorites — "Shaun of the Dead," "Hot Fuzz," and "The World's End" — in the 2000s and 2010s, with Pegg co-writing all three films. The Cornetto trilogy might be Pegg and Frost's comedic opus, but it's not the only wild, genre-bending comedy project they've done together. There comes a time in every comedy lover's life when they must ask, for better or worse: "hey, remember 'Paul'?!"

Part road trip buddy comedy, part weird science fiction, "Paul" might be the type of film the phrase "your mileage may vary" was made for. I remember laughing hysterically at some parts of the movie about a space alien (Seth Rogen) on the run from the Secret Service with a couple of geeks, but being put off by other parts. "Paul" may never be as acclaimed as some of Frost and Pegg's other works (the pair co-wrote it in addition to starring), but it's got some fine comedy chops thanks in part to a fantastic cast. In addition to the inimitable trio of Pegg, Frost, and Rogen, the movie stars Kristen Wiig, Jason Bateman, and Bill Hader. It also has a cameo from one of the most famous directors of all time: Steven Spielberg.