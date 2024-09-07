Kurt Russell And Tom Cruise Almost Worked Together Years Before Vanilla Sky

This post contains spoilers for "Vanilla Sky."

Cameron Crowe's bafflingly convoluted yet intriguing "Vanilla Sky" opens with affluent businessman David Aames (Tom Cruise) in prison. Donning a prosthetic mask to hide his supposed facial disfigurement, David is initially reluctant to open up to court psychologist Dr. Curtis McCabe (Kurt Russell), only to end up recounting the events that led up to his arrest and confinement in prison. The narrative structure of the film unwinds like a labyrinth with no exits, mirroring David's inexplicable brush with strange visions that overlap and shift around to create unreliable memories — that is, until the last 10 minutes introduces a twist that renders everything crystal clear.

Lucid dreams and cryonic suspensions emerge as a part of David's reality, revealing that a chunk of his experiences are products of his muddled subconscious, including McCabe, whose insistent proclamations of being "real" start to feel hollow with every step David takes. In the end, the dream is left to shatter, along with the promise of the surreal vanilla skies.

While this is the first time Russell and Cruise worked together, the duo came very close to playing firefighter brothers in a 1991 action thriller, which Cruise eventually had to opt out of due to conflicting schedules. This could-have-been scenario feels too perfect to be true, as both Russell and Cruise enjoyed the premise of the film — titled "Backdraft" — in which the McCaffrey brothers take differing approaches to their jobs while being embroiled in an arson investigation that ends up exposing a conspiracy. After Cruise declined the role, William Baldwin ended up playing Brian McCaffrey, while Russell assumed the role of Stephen, the risk-taking older brother whose unorthodox methods land him in trouble.