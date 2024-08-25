A Brutal Injury Forced Kurt Russell To Start Acting Full-Time

Believe it or not, not every actor dreams of the bright lights and movie cameras from the beginning. There are many different roads actors have taken to their eventual careers, like Sean Connery's time as a milkman, a military man, and nearly a Manchester United man before settling on the theater or working as a waiter with his father like Alfred Molina. Both fell in love with acting and that was that, but for ultimate cool guy Kurt Russell, acting was actually his fallback career.

Despite the fact that Russell was the son of actor Bing Russell and started out acting alongside big stars like Charles Bronson when he was still in grade school, he never actually planned on acting as a career. Instead he was focused on his first great love: baseball.

Unfortunately for Russell, he suffered a pretty painful (and slightly embarrassing!) injury that ended his baseball career right as it was beginning, forcing him to focus on acting instead. While it's certainly a shame that he lost out on his baseball dreams, his expansive and impressive filmography is a win for the world.