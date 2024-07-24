The Time Charles Bronson Stood Up To MGM's President For A Young Kurt Russell

According to Russell, when Bronson discovered his young co-star on set one day without his board, he asked about it and then made his way straight to the president of MGM. Russell said that he went directly past the secretary and into the president's office, where he said, "This is Kurt, I got him a skateboard for his birthday. We're gonna be riding them all over the lot. Just want to let you know," then he turned around and walked out. The two continued to skate together and were friendly despite Bronson's tendency to be difficult with just about everyone. He could even be violent with people on set, and earned a reputation for "blowing up and hitting people" according to director Michael Winner. He was notoriously challenging to work with and had nothing but disdain for many of his younger counterparts, saying that actors like Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone, and Al Pacino were all "full of bull."

While Russell saw a warmer side of Bronson than most, he was clearly still impacted by the elder actor's trademark no-nonsense attitude. Some of Russell's later performances have a hint of Bronson about them, especially MacReady in "The Thing" and Snake Plissken in "Escape from New York," easily two of the coolest badasses in cinematic history. Russell and "The Hateful Eight" director Quentin Tarantino probably had plenty to talk about with regards to Bronson, as the gruff movie star left an impression on the young director that would impact his entire career.

Bronson has a complicated legacy with some pretty dark chapters, but skateboarding with Russell is a brilliant bright spot.