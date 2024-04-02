Val Kilmer & Kurt Russell Exchanged Hilariously In-Character Gifts At The End Of Tombstone

When asked what it was like working with Kilmer, Russell explained that it was absolutely terrific and then went on to share a story about the two of them sharing some great goodbye gifts:

"In those days, especially when you were working with people, you'd get them — sometimes at the end of the show, you'd get gifts or trade gifts. It's not mandatory. It's not something that you've got to do or that they've got to do. And so I asked my driver to see if he could get ahold of Val's holster and gun and hat and chair with his name on the back, take a picture, and then in that picture I wanted to have this thing. It's the end of the show and it's been a battle and we've all gotten through it very well, and I give Val this present. And he looks at me, and he turns to his driver and he says, 'Give it to me.' Because what I had gotten Val was a plot at Boot Hill. And what Val had gotten me was an acre of land overlooking Boot Hill. Doc Holiday is all about death. But Wyatt is all about life. It's in that last scene. We just looked at each other and went, 'Well, I guess that pretty much says it all.'"

The two basically managed to do the actor's version of when a couple accidentally end up proposing at the same time, and it shows just how in sync they were with their characters. As portrayed in the movie, Holiday and Earp had an incredibly deep friendship, and it sounds like some of that carried over to Kilmer and Russell as well.