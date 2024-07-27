How Accurate Is Kurt Russell's Miracle Movie?

The main thrust of "Miracle" is all completely accurate, following the scrappy U.S. team of mostly college players and their charismatic coach as they took on the four-time gold medal-winning Soviet team. 1980 was still at the height of the Cold War, when the U.S. and the U.S.S.R. were locked in bitter hatred, so a U.S. victory on American soil was a very big deal. The U.S. would go on to win the gold in the final game against Finland, with the U.S.S.R. taking home silver, but the game between them became the stuff of legend. There are a few changes for dramatic purposes, mostly moving around the dates of college games and seasons in order to create a more cohesive backstory for the rivalries between some of the U.S. players, but it's all pretty minor. Besides, while "Miracle" is ostensibly about the miraculous game, it's honestly more focused on Brooks and his impact on the team and their surprising rise to victory. So, how close is Russell to the Hockey Hall of Fame coach and two-time Olympic medalist?

Russell's ability to channel Brooks has been confirmed by both the original hockey team players and by the production team on "Miracle," who said that he not only embodied the coach onscreen but also took it upon himself to coach the young actors playing the hockey players in acting. He nails Brooks' Minnesota accent and "Minnesota nice," imbuing the character with a very specific kind of kindness known only to Midwesterners. Kurt Russell is a phenomenal actor who always gives 110%, whether he's playing fictional characters or real people, though his biggest moment in "Miracle" is a bit of Hollywood fiction.