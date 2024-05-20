Deepwater Horizon Exposed Kurt Russell To Tragedies He Never Knew About

Remember that time Mark Wahlberg said he could've stopped 9/11? He later apologized, but it seems the world-famous hamburger salesman likes to fantasize about being present for ripped-from-recent-headlines tragedies as a way of "honoring" the real people involved. In fact, he did this on no less than three occasions in the 2010s with director Peter Berg; first on the film "Lone Survivor" in 2013, and then twice in a single year with "Deepwater Horizon" and "Patriots Day" in 2016.

Of these three, "Deepwater Horizon" is probably the best, if only because it's devoid of the suspect political overtones of the other two. The film dramatizes the 2010 Deepwater Horizon semi-submersible mobile offshore drilling unit explosion and oil spill, pointing the finger of blame squarely at the corner-cutting BP middle managers who ignored safety concerns raised by the rig's workers. With Wahlberg off playing action hero for most of the movie as Chief Electronics Technician Michael "Mike" Williams, some of the more purely dramatic moments are instead handled by Kurt Russell as the gruff, paternal Offshore Installation Manager James "Mr. Jimmy" Harrell. It's a role that fits the actor well (Russell himself would tell you his action hero skills have always been limited).

"Deepwater Horizon" itself marked a rare venture into true-story filmmaking for Russell, who's spent most of his career playing in assorted genre sandboxes (with exceptions like his Rotten Tomatoes-approved documentary "The Battered Bastards of Baseball"). Speaking to Collider in 2016, Russell explained that he heard about the film through his daughter Kate Hudson (who costars as Mike's wife, Felicia Williams). However, upon reading the script credited to Matthew Michael Carnahan ("Lions for Lambs") and Matthew Sand ("Ninja Assassin") — talk about a combination of writing credits! — he was "struck by a number of things" concerning the real-life events that convinced him to sign on.