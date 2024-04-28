The Only Kurt Russell Movie That Has A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Is there any actor who casually oozes coolness like Kurt Russell?

As with anyone in Hollywood, the young Russell had to earn his stripes. Upon signing a contract with the Mouse House, he started out anchoring a collection of zany Disney comedies in the '60s and '70s, including "The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes," "The Strongest Man in the World," and "The Barefoot Executive," a movie that paired him opposite a chimpanzee. (As bizarre as it may sound, sharing the screen with an ape was practically a rite of passage for leading men of Russell's generation; just ask Clint Eastwood.) Beginning with their 1979 made-for-TV "Elvis" biopic, however, Russell and director John Carpenter collaborated on a series of highly efficient yet firmly modest genre films, many of which became cult hits and cemented their too-cool-for-school reputation.

Russell has only continued to evolve his legacy in the 21st century, starring in everything from cult favorites as worlds apart as "Sky High" and "Bone Tomahawk" to Quentin Tarantino joints and blockbuster franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and The Fast Saga (not to mention playing the coolest Santa Claus ever in the "Christmas Chronicles" films). With so many iconic movies to his name, it begs the question: what is the best-reviewed film of Russell's career, so far as critics' ratings on Rotten Tomatoes go (for whatever value you place on them)? Could it be director George P. Cosmatos' crowd-pleasing '90s Western "Tombstone"? One of the actor's many pictures with Carpenter? Russell's 1992 comedy "Captain Ron"? (It's not "Captain Ron.")

The answer is a Sundance Film Festival breakout success turned Netflix documentary that many people have probably never even heard of, but focuses on a topic that is near and dear to Russell's heart.