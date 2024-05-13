The Only Sean Connery Movie That Has A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

When you think of Sean Connery, you probably think of either James Bond or Indiana Jones' dad. If you grew up in the '90s you might even think of that movie where he was on a submarine, or vaguely recall the marketing for a film where he played opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones. But there's no doubt that long before Connery was advising the "Hunt for Red October" director to rewrite the film's script, or complaining about "Entrapment" having too many special effects, he was best known as either England's greatest spy or as Dr. Henry Jones, Sr.

Still, when it comes to an actor as talented as Connery, not everyone thinks of these roles as his best. If you ask Christopher Nolan, for instance, he'll tell you that the Scottish star's finest performance came in Sidney Lumet's 1973 crime drama "The Offence," with Nolan recently celebrating the film for containing "a level of craft from Sean Connery just you won't have seen anywhere else." Anyone who has followed the actor's career and is aware of his early work will likely also cite his non-Bond roles as some of his best, with Lumet's 1965 effort "The Hill" frequently pointed to as one of the actor's greatest on-screen moments.

But what we all want to know, of course, is what Rotten Tomatoes has to say about this. It can certainly be fun to see how various films and TV shows fare on the site — such as when we all marveled at there only being two perfect horror movies in the history of cinema. So what does RT have to say when it comes to Connery?