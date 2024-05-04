This James Bond Movie Has The Highest Rotten Tomatoes Score In The Franchise

In /Film's ranking of every James Bond movie, we rightly placed "Casino Royale" in the number one spot. Of course, those confused on the subject will likely disagree with this ranking. After all, Daniel Craig's Bond wouldn't exist without Sean Connery's iconic portrayal of the super spy, right?

Connery established the Bond blueprint when he starred in the film that kicked off cinema's most enduring franchise, 1962's "Dr. No." But the Scottish star didn't actually have that high opinion of the literary Bond and took it upon himself to somewhat reinvent the spy's persona for the big screen. It's also worth noting that much of the suave sophistication we've come to associate with 007 didn't all come from Connery. In fact, we have director Terrence Young to thank for much of Bond's urbanity. The "Dr. No" filmmaker was, as Connery once put it, somewhat of a "bon vivant," and taught the young working-class actor everything he needed to know about the finer things in life, from tailoring to keeping an air of sophistication to his general demeanor.

But when it comes to discussing the Bond blueprint, "Dr. No" is often not cited as the real source of 007's trademarks. That distinction is frequently bestowed upon 1964's "Goldfinger," which defined so much of what we think of when we think of England's greatest spy. From the gadgets to the elaborate death traps to the Aston Martin DB5, this was the movie that really solidified the idea of James Bond and the various tropes associated with his adventures in the public consciousness. It also happens to be the 007 movie with the highest Rotten Tomatoes score.