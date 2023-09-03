Sean Connery Didn't Have A Very High Opinion Of The Literary James Bond

The casual James Bond fan might think that author Ian Fleming invented all of 007's trademarks before his novels were adapted for the screen, but the truth is a lot more complex. One of the biggest influences on the Bond we've all come to know and love was director Terence Young, who oversaw the spy's first big-screen outing in 1962, "Dr. No." Without Young, Bond would have arguably failed. The filmmaker brought his sophistication, fashion sense, and humor to Bond, all of which would come to define the character in the popular consciousness.

Of course, Young undoubtedly benefited from having Sean Connery as his star. Playing James Bond was, however, a double-edged sword for Connery. The actor debuted as England's greatest spy in "Dr. No," but over the course of the next decade would punctuate his tenure as 007 with remarkably nuanced and powerful performances in such classics as 1965's "The Hill" and what Christopher Nolan called his "best performance" in Sidney Lumet's 1973 crime drama "The Offence."

Connery was, after all, remarkably versatile. Having grown up in a working-class family in Fountainbridge, near Edinburgh, the Scot made it a point to become as well-read and erudite as he could in order to increase his range and become as adaptable an actor as possible. That clearly paid off, as the man's filmography shows. Still, the late actor always had a rocky relationship with the role that had launched his career. Bond somewhat overshadowed his impressive abilities, and Connery could feel it, later commenting that he was entirely unprepared for the sheer "scale of reverence and pressure" that came with the role. It also didn't help that he had little respect for the Bond of Fleming's novels.