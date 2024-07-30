There Are Only Two Perfect War Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes is a truly fascinating thing. Though it simply works by aggregating other critics' reviews, the site itself has become, whether we like it or not, somewhat of a tastemaker for the masses. It's odd to think that a site which doesn't actually review movies itself has taken on this role as a kind of cultural arbiter, yet here we are in 2024 when AI movies will soon be a thing and Kevin Hart's "Lift" tops the Netflix most-watched charts. But before we start lamenting the cultural landscape of the moment, here's a question for you — do you know how Rotten Tomatoes works?

Everyone pretty much knows that RT collects reviews for a film or TV show and spits out a percentage score based on how many of those reviews are positive. But how does Rotten Tomatoes judge a review to be positive? What is a "good" review? Does an okay review carry as much weight as one in which the critic hails the movie in question as an unequivocal masterpiece? It's not all that clear, really, is it?

Here's another conundrum for you. How meaningful is the elusive 100% Rotten Tomatoes score? Many films have claimed the perfect percentage, but what does it even mean? Let's see if we can figure any of this out by taking a look at Rotten Tomatoes' ranking of the best war movies of all time.