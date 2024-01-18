Kevin Hart's Lift Is Number One On Netflix, But Is It Really Worth The Watch?

Kevin Hart just can't seem to stop making stuff. The comedian can be found everywhere right now, from his Peacock talk show to his standup specials, and of course, Netflix. The biggest current streaming platform has hosted many a Hart-led project in recent years, and most of them have kind of come and gone without too much fanfare. Which is a shame because, at one point, the man convinced the great Wesley Snipes to appear alongside him in "True Story," a limited series partly based on Hart's own experiences. "True Story" topped the Nielsen streaming chart but, as the Chicago Tribune surmised, it sadly "lack[ed] any depth beyond what Snipes is bringing to it."

Now, Hart's at it again, this time with a new film helmed by "Straight Outta Compton" director F. Gary Gray that looks ... similarly kind of ok. In late 2023, the "Lift" trailer arrived, promising a $500 million mid-air plane heist organized by Hart's character. The whole thing felt unfortunately reminiscent of "Money Plane," the ill-fated 2020 actioner in which Kelsey Grammer puts together an airborne casino heist. But surely Hart wasn't trying to ape the film that the Daily Beast called, "The dumbest movie of 2020," right?

Well, now "Lift" has landed, and it seems audiences are responding much more positively to this airborne heist movie than to "Money Plane." In fact, the film is currently number one on Netflix. But we all know that doesn't actually mean much, so is "Lift" really worth your time?