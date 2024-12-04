Jack Black Forgot He Starred In The Christmas Movie That's Taking Over Prime Video's Charts

Have you seen "The Holiday?" If you are my wife, the answer to this question is, "Yes, probably about 423 times." I have seen "The Holiday" almost as much, simply as a result of living with a woman who turns this Christmas movie on whenever it gets a bit chilly outside. In that sense, the film is absolutely deserving of its spot on /Film's list of the most rewatchable Christmas movies, even while it manages to send a tinge of despair throughout my body as soon as I hear the opening credits.

But it turns out I am not the only long suffering husband to have been trapped in an endless time loop wherein Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz are seemingly doomed to swap lives and fall in love for eternity. "The Holiday" is currently dominating the Prime Video charts, as wives across the world plunge their husbands into this festive nightmare scape.

It's not all that surprising to see this 2006 rom-com, which I'm sure is charming the first few times you see it, making a run up the charts. As the festive season approaches, what more could you want than Cameron Diaz falling in love with prime era Jude Law in the snow-laden English countryside? If that's not for you, then the movie also has Kate Winslet traveling to Los Angeles and falling for an alarmingly clean-shaven Jack Black. All of this seems to have been perfectly concocted by writer, producer, and director Nancy Meyers to yield Christmas-time streaming success. However, it seems that while the film is leaving a lasting impression on Prime Video subscribers, it may've had less of an effect on Jack Black himself, who for a brief moment, forgot he was even in this movie.