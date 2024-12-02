The 10 Most Rewatchable Christmas Movies, Ranked

More than any other holiday, the Christmas season comes fully equipped with movies that you might end up watching whether you want to or not. Holiday marathons set up camp on several TV channels for most of December, and if your Christmas-celebrating family isn't throwing on a virtual yule log during group celebrations, there's a good chance they've got "Home Alone" or "A Christmas Story" on in the background of festivities. Plenty of Christmas movies aren't actually that great, but they have a way of needling their way into the fabric of the holiday season and becoming part of an unshakeable tradition. Others are true masterpieces, capable of catching us off guard and cracking open our hearts.

It's worth noting that some of the best on-screen Christmas stories ever made don't make the cut here because they don't actually reach feature film length. Classics like 1965's "A Charlie Brown Christmas," 1996's "How The Grinch Stole Christmas," and even 2000's "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer" (it's great, I promise) top out under an hour, making them super rewatchable but shorter than your typical movie. Unfortunately, there are also no Hanukkah, Yule, or Kwanzaa films listed here, as few have ever broken through to the mainstream in the United States.

The Christmas-movie industrial complex is far from perfect, but it does offer pockets of cinematic joy, humor, and heart to keep us warm during the coldest months. Here are ten movies you won't regret returning to before Santa comes this year.