The Classic Love Actually Scene That Didn't Age Well

Two decades and countless rewatches later, I'm still not sure if "Love, Actually" is a good Christmas movies or if it's just the most interesting one to talk about. If you've seen the movie — or even just been online around Christmastime in the past decade — you'll know all the familiar talking points. Fans can't believe that little kid ended up in "Game of Thrones," or that anyone could call Natalie fat. They think Laura Linney's character deserved better, but also, it's good to see a movie admitting that the holidays can be heartbreaking. The Colin Firth plot still makes romantics swoon (even though it has its faults), but Alan Rickman's character is a total snake.

Every subplot of Richard Curtis' ensemble film is worth talking about, but 21 years on, it seems clear that one gets discussed more than any other: the limply written love triangle between Andrew Lincoln's Mark, Chiwetel Ejiofor's Peter, and Keira Knightley's Juliet. Particularly, pretty much everyone seems baffled and put off by a scene at the film's climax, in which Mark confesses his forbidden love for Juliet via a series of cue cards he flashes outside her door on Christmas.

The angst over one of the weirdest scenes in "Love, Actually" has now become so ubiquitous that Curtis himself has weighed in. While giving an interview with The Independent for the film's 20th anniversary last year, Curtis explained that he didn't consider the scene particularly creepy until someone else pointed out the problems with it to him. "I remember being taken by surprise about seven years ago, I was going to be interviewed by somebody and they said, 'Of course, we're mainly interested in the stalker scene,' and I said, 'What scene is that?'" the filmmaker recalled. "And then I was, like, educated in it."